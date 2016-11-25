ETAN is a U.S.-based
grassroots organization working in solidarity
with the peoples of Timor-Leste (East Timor),
West Papua and Indonesia. ETAN provides
information about, and ways to help, Timor-Leste,
which was invaded and subjugated by U.S.
ally Indonesia in 1975. Timor-Leste
finally became independent on May 20, 2002.
ETAN educates, organizes, and advocates
for justice for historic and ongoing crimes
against humanity, war crimes, and human
rights violations in East Timor, West Papua,
and Indonesia. ETAN supports democratic
development of Timor-Leste. ETAN supports
genuine self-determination for West Papua
and restrictions on secuirty assistance
to Indonesia to support democracy
and justice.