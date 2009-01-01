Selections from reg.easttimor (ETAN/U.S.)

See our guide to
electronic
resources on East Timor for other
ETAN listservs.
east-timor
list was created as a list server
echo of a conference (newsgroup) called reg.easttimor
which originated from the Association
for Progressive Communications (APC) member networks (PeaceNet,
GreenNet, etc.). The east-timor
list focuses on news,
distributing items from a wide range of sources, including
East Timorese groups and ETAN/US, TAPOL, and other support
groups. Reports and translations from wire services and
the Indonesian, Portuguese, Australian, British,
and U.S. press also regularly
appear there, as well as official documents and statements
from the U.N., national governments, and other sources.
Postings average 8-12
per day, although the frequency varies with the pace of
East Timor-related events. This list is available by email.
Subscribe
in order to receive all postings by email.
A complete archive from Jan. 2001 to mid-February
2006 is available at
http://www.topica.com/lists/east-timor@igc.topica.com/read.
A current archive can be found at
https://lists.riseup.net/www/arc/east-timor.
Timor Docs
Documents on East Timor are
compilations produced by ETAN from mid-November 1991 to
April 30, 1996. They include most of the articles and reports
published in English about East Timor beginning with the
1991 Santa Cruz massacre. There are 43 weekly and monthly
volumes of about 100 pages
each. They include the substantive material that circulated
over ETAN’s reg.easttimor email-list and more. All are
in PDF format.