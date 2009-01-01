 Selections from reg.easttimor (ETAN/U.S.)

Selected postings from east-timor (reg.easttimor)

complete archives of the east-timor listserv from Jan. 2001 to mid-February 2006 is available at http://www.topica.com/lists/east-timor@igc.topica.com/read. A current archive can be found at https://lists.riseup.net/www/arc/east-timor.

2010
January
February
March
April
 May
June
July		 2009
 January
February
March
April  
May 
June 
July
August
 September
October
 November
December 		2008
 January
February
 March
April
 May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December 		2007
 January
February
 March
 April
May
 June
July
 August September
October
November
December
2006
 January
 February
 March
 April
May
June
 July
August
 September
October
November
 December 		2005
 January
 February
 March
 April
 May
 June
 July
 August
 September
 October
 November
 December 		2004
 January
 February
 March
 April
 May
 June
 July
 August
 September
October
 November
December 		2003
 January
 February
 March
 April
 May
June
 July
 August
 September
 October
 November
 December
2002
January
February
March
 April
 May
 June
July
 August
September
October
November
December 		2001
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
 August
 September
October
November
December 		2000
January
February
 March
 April
May
June
July
 August
September
October
November
December 		1999
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
1998
 June
 July
August
September
October
November
December

east-timor list was created as a list server echo of a conference (newsgroup) called reg.easttimor which originated from the Association for Progressive Communications (APC) member networks (PeaceNet, GreenNet, etc.). The east-timor list focuses on news, distributing items from a wide range of sources, including East Timorese groups and ETAN/US, TAPOL, and other support groups. Reports and translations from wire services and the Indonesian, Portuguese, Australian, British, and U.S. press also regularly appear there, as well as official documents and statements from the U.N., national governments, and other sources.

Postings average 8-12 per day, although the frequency varies with the pace of East Timor-related events. This list is available by email. Subscribe in order to receive all postings by email.

Timor Docs Documents on East Timor are compilations produced by ETAN from mid-November 1991 to April 30, 1996. They include most of the articles and reports published in English about East Timor beginning with the 1991 Santa Cruz massacre. There are 43 weekly and monthly volumes  of about 100 pages each. They include the substantive material that circulated over ETAN’s reg.easttimor email-list and more. All are in PDF format.

