Selections from reg.easttimor (ETAN/U.S.)

See our guide to electronic resources on East Timor for other ETAN listservs.

east-timor list was created as a list server echo of a conference (newsgroup) called reg.easttimor which originated from the Association for Progressive Communications (APC) member networks (PeaceNet, GreenNet, etc.). The east-timor list focuses on news, distributing items from a wide range of sources, including East Timorese groups and ETAN/US, TAPOL, and other support groups. Reports and translations from wire services and the Indonesian, Portuguese, Australian, British, and U.S. press also regularly appear there, as well as official documents and statements from the U.N., national governments, and other sources.

Postings average 8-12 per day, although the frequency varies with the pace of East Timor-related events. This list is available by email. Subscribe in order to receive all postings by email.

A complete archive from Jan. 2001 to mid-February 2006 is available at http://www.topica.com/lists/east-timor@igc.topica.com/read. A current archive can be found at https://lists.riseup.net/www/arc/east-timor.

Timor Docs Documents on East Timor are compilations produced by ETAN from mid-November 1991 to April 30, 1996. They include most of the articles and reports published in English about East Timor beginning with the 1991 Santa Cruz massacre. There are 43 weekly and monthly volumes of about 100 pages each. They include the substantive material that circulated over ETAN’s reg.easttimor email-list and more. All are in PDF format.